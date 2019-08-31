|
Paul Nelson Bernatchy, 92, resident of Southington, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Mulberry Gardens Assisted Living. He was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy Rose (Kern) Bernatchy. Born Oct. 14, 1926, in Lisbon, N.H., he was the son of the late Albert J. and Clara (Guilmette) Bernatchy. Paul served in the United States Navy as a First Class Seaman in WW II, he was employed by Stanley Tools of New Britain, for 48 years and a member/president committee of the Stanley Tools Men's Club, and was a parishioner of St. Thomas Church. He enjoyed navigating his life journeys and a true cartophile, along with reading, gardening, and being outdoors. Paul was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He is survived by four children, Bruce Bernatchy and partner, Julie Lukasik of Springfield, Mass., Barbara Laius and Paul L. Bernatchy of Southington, and Ruth Bernatchy Benham and her husband, Richard of Plantsville; his six beloved grandchildren, Amanda Bernatchy and Alyssa Bernatchy, Alexis Bernatchy Lamoureux, Courtney Benham MacCasland, Nicholas Benham, and Lauren Laius; great-grandson, Grayson Jagernauth; brother's, Thomas Bernatchy of Collinsville, Conn., and John Bernatchy and wife Catherine of Sacramento CA; brother-in-law Frank Vitale of New Britain; niece, Mary Bernatchy Owens of Torrington; nephews, Darrel Kern of New Britain, and Dennis Kern of Kensington, and many other nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Nelson A. Bernatchy of Lake, Fla.; sisters-in-law, Ruth Vitale, Alice, and Caroline Kern of New Britain, and Margaret Bernatchy of Plainville, and brother-in-law, Louis Kern of New Britain.
The Funeral will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 11:30 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 North Main St., Southington, to St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St., for a Mass at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday morning, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Donations may be made in his memory to the VA - Veterans Affairs.
