Paul Owczarczyk, 37, of New Britain, CT died Sunday, July 19, 2020 at home. Paul was born in Pisz, Poland and was the son of Franciszek and Stanislawa (Gryczewski) Owczarczyk. As a young adult Paul's dream has always been to be a police officer. After pursuing his training he discovered his passion was to be a dispatcher for the New Britain Police Department. He served sixteen years with the NBPD and enjoyed being a big part of the community. Paul and his wife Marta welcomed their son Adam into the world on June 3, 2011. Adam was his pride and joy who meant the world to him. He enjoyed spending time with his family, going camping and lake trips were his favorite. When he was with his family he was at complete joy. Paul was a very kind hearted individual that cared for anyone that would cross his path. He always offered a helping hand and touched the lives of many people around him. Paul will be missed dearly.
Paul is survived by his beloved wife Marta (Sitek) Owczarczyk, his son Adam Owczarczyk, his two sisters Renata Murglin, Gosia Banach and his brother Jarek Owczarczyk. his nieces and nephews Paulina Banach-Bisono, Kuba Banach (godson), Nicole Murglin, Ola Murglin, David Murglin, Maciek Owczarczyk and Julie Owczarczyk all of New Britain, CT.
Funeral rites for Paul will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. with the procession departing at 8:30 a.m. from the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT., followed by a Liturgy of Christian burial at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 158 Broad St., New Britain, CT. Committal service and final resting place will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, 662 Burritt St., New Britain, CT. Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. To extend condolences to the Owczarczyk family or to share a memory of Paul, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM.