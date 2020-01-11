|
|
Pauline (Vaughan) Griswold, 96, of New Britain, CT loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, quietly went to be with the Lord Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Pauline was born in Long Island, NY on September 25, 1923 and was the daughter of the late Thomas and Grace (Huttman) Vaughan. She was a long-time resident of New Britain.
Pauline is survived by her loving family --her sons and daughters in law: Tom and Renee Griswold, Terry and Kathy Griswold, Gary and Julie Sanders Griswold; her daughter and son in law, Susan and Doug Tracy. Her loving grandchildren Amy Griswold and Geoff Elterich, Peter and Liza Griswold, Bryan and Amy Griswold, Kevin and Danielle Griswold, Lauren Cianciulli, Lisa Nutcher, Mandy and Justin Hegedus. Pauline is also survived by her adoring great-grandchildren, Amalia Griswold, Maewyn Griswold, Kellan Griswold, Kassidy Griswold, Connor Griswold, Ella Nutcher. She also leaves behind her dear and best friend Grace who she met at the Jerome Home. She was like a sister that she never had; they were affectionately known as Trouble 1 and Trouble 2. Pauline was predeceased by her husband of sixty-two years, George Griswold. The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the wonderful staff at the Jerome Home in New Britain where she spent the last four years of her life.
A Memorial Service for Pauline's family and friends will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethany Covenant Church, 785 Mill Street, Berlin, CT 06037. There are no calling hours. Burial will be private. The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. has charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Pauline's honor to The Jerome Home. 975 Corbin Ave., New Britain, CT 06052. To extend condolences to the Griswold family or to share a memory of Pauline, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in New Britain Herald on Jan. 11, 2020