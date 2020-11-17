1/1
Pedro P. Rosado
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pedro's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, Pedro P. Rosado, 87, of New Britain, passed away peacefully and joined his beloved wife in Heaven, Zenovia "Sandy".
Born in San German, Puerto Rico, Pedro was the son of the late Emiliano Rosado and Maria Luisa Pabon. He was a New Britain resident for over 65 years and was employed for over 25 years at New Britain Machine.
Pedro is survived by his four loving children, Pedro "Papo" Rosado Jr. and his wife Noreen, Lucy Mercado, James Rosado and his wife Ana, and Cesar "Cecy" Rosado and his wife Georgina. He was blessed with eleven grandchildren: Bryant, Jessica, Miguel, Cesar Jr., Diana, Alex, Candice, Alexander, Danielle, Gisselle, and Gaby and twenty-two great-grandchildren who referred to him as Abuelo.
While we gather to remember Pedro, please join us in celebration on Thursday, Nov. 19th from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 South Main St. in New Britain.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved