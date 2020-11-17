On Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, Pedro P. Rosado, 87, of New Britain, passed away peacefully and joined his beloved wife in Heaven, Zenovia "Sandy".

Born in San German, Puerto Rico, Pedro was the son of the late Emiliano Rosado and Maria Luisa Pabon. He was a New Britain resident for over 65 years and was employed for over 25 years at New Britain Machine.

Pedro is survived by his four loving children, Pedro "Papo" Rosado Jr. and his wife Noreen, Lucy Mercado, James Rosado and his wife Ana, and Cesar "Cecy" Rosado and his wife Georgina. He was blessed with eleven grandchildren: Bryant, Jessica, Miguel, Cesar Jr., Diana, Alex, Candice, Alexander, Danielle, Gisselle, and Gaby and twenty-two great-grandchildren who referred to him as Abuelo.

While we gather to remember Pedro, please join us in celebration on Thursday, Nov. 19th from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 South Main St. in New Britain.

