Peter A. Bucchi, Jr passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
Peter was born July 29, 1928 in New Britain. He was the son of Mary (Ottavi) and Peter A. Bucchi Sr. Pete enjoyed an honorable reputation as the owner of the City Grinding Co in New Britain. He sold lawnmowers, snow blowers, boats and more. Pete sold his business in 1996. He was an avid golfer and an instrument rated private pilot.
Mr. Bucchi is survived by his son, Peter Bucchi and his wife Linda of Essex; his daughter, Lorraine Mattison and her husband Stuart of Niantic; and three grandchildren, Jamie and Mallory Fergione and Megan Bucchi.
He was predeceased by Lorraine, his beloved wife of 67 years and his infant son, Peter Jay Bucchi.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to VITAS of Glastonbury, 628 Hebron Ave, Ste 300, Glastonbury, CT 06033. Peter and Lorraine and their families would like to thank the many caregivers and VITAS workers (most recently Cat, Margaret and Michelle), that allowed Pete to remain in his home until his death.
To keep everyone safe and healthy, we'd like to receive condolences via online messages through the Neilan Funeral Home's site www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
However, you are welcome to attend a graveside service at St Mary's Cemetery, 1309 Stanley St, New Britain, CT on Friday, August 28th at 1:00p.m.
