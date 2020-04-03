|
Philip Roger Fongemie,68, of Plainville, CT, passed away at home with his family by his side. Born August 21, 1951, in Madawaska, Maine, he leaves behind his loving with and soulmate of 27 years, Joanne Fongemie. Also left behind to mourn his loss are his two sister-in-laws Adele Pomerleau, Ruth Remuth, his sons Richard Fongemie, Sonny Fongemie, his beloved granddaughter Alyssia Gregory, friend Jordan, his step sons Joseph Gregory, Anthony Gregory, stepdaughter Vikki Gregory, nephew Mark Pomerleau, grandchildren Cheyenne, Dylan, Amber Gregory, and great grandchildren Kiara and Kyree. His brother James and sister-in-law Verne.
Phil served in the US Army from 1969 to 1975 and was honorably discharged. He worked for Marlin Rockwell, Finest Stores and later in life as a cook for Crooked Street Station, as well as his sister-in-law's snack bar at the former Laurel Lanes Bowling Center in Plainville.
Phil was an amazing and truly kind person with a wonderful sense of humor! He loved his Yankees, NY Giants and NASCAR racing.
Phil and Joanne lived a full life enjoying trips to Cancun, Mexico, with their son Anthony. He was a member of the French Model Club in New Britain and enjoyed many fun filled memories with family and friends singing karaoke and playing pool. Phil loved to cook, preparing the best holiday meals along with Joanne's baked goodies the whole family couldn't wait to enjoy! There are just so many great and classic moments in life we all shared with Phil. We will all miss him dearly!
Because of the current world events, a memorial and celebration of Phil's life will be planned for the end of April. Following the memorial, Phil will be buried with full military honors in the Veterans Cemetery in Middletown, CT. There he will join his brother in arms Robert Remuth, who predeceased him.
Published in New Britain Herald on Apr. 3, 2020