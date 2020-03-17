|
|
Philip Plourde, 81, of Southington, formerly of Plainville, passed away surrounded by his family on March 13, 2020 at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain. Philip was the loving husband of 54 years to Marie Theresa (Dufour) Plourde.
Philip was born on October 1, 1938 in Fort Kent, Maine son to the late Levite and Isabelle (Ouellette) Plourde. He was a communicant of Our Lady of Mercy Church and a devoted member of the Plainville Council 3544 of the Knights of Columbus. He was a machine operator and had worked at the former Marlin Rockwell TRW and Carling Technologies for many years. Philip proudly served our country in the United States Army and was honorably discharged. A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, he will be deeply missed by all that were blessed to have known him.
In addition to his wife, Theresa, he is survived by his sons, Jeffrey and Brian Plourde, his grandchildren, Nicole and Aidan Plourde, his sisters, Julie Belanger, Bernadette Caron, Therese Voisine, Bernice Corriveau, Mary Whalen, Lolita Collins, Rella Dubois, and Patricia Hickey, his brothers, Levite Plourde Jr. and Claude Plourde, several nieces and nephews and his close friend and cousin, Malcom Soucie. He was predeceased by his brothers, Patrick, Julien, and Armand Plourde.
There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 94 Broad St., Plainville on Thursday, March 19 at 10 AM. Please meet directly at the church. Burial with full military honors will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Plainville. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Philip to the Plainville Food Pantry, 54 S. Canal St., or to the Plainville Council 3544 of the Knights of Columbus, 19 S. Canal St., Plainville. For more information or to leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on Mar. 17, 2020