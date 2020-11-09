Phyllis (Ahlberg) Amato, 96 of Middletown, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Oct. 31. Phyllis was the beloved wife of the late Vincent A. Amato.

Throughout her life, Phyllis was loved by many. Her charming wit, incredible memory, and huge heart touched everyone around her. After graduating from UConn in 1946, Phyllis married the love of her life, Vinny, and wholeheartedly embraced the role of 1950s housewife and mother. Throughout their marriage Phyllis was proud to be Vinny's co-pilot. As his toy and hobby business flourished and expanded in the 1960s, she enthusiastically joined him to help run their New Britain store where she greatly enjoyed getting to know so many customers. Phyllis remained actively engaged throughout her later years and continued to work at both the Middletown and New Britain stores until her retirement in 2017 at the young age of 93. Throughout her life, she was most proud of the family that she and Vinny created together and the legacy of their family business, Amato's Toy and Hobby.

Phyllis was pre-deceased by her husband of 65 years, Vincent Amato. She is survived by her children, Peter Amato and his wife Theresa, Steven Amato and his wife Sheri, and Diane Gervais and her husband Joel and her seven grandchildren. Due to current health concerns, the family held a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Phyllis' name to Warm the Children-Middletown.

