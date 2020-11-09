1/1
Phyllis (Ahlberg) Amato
1924 - 2020
Phyllis (Ahlberg) Amato, 96 of Middletown, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Oct. 31. Phyllis was the beloved wife of the late Vincent A. Amato.
Throughout her life, Phyllis was loved by many. Her charming wit, incredible memory, and huge heart touched everyone around her. After graduating from UConn in 1946, Phyllis married the love of her life, Vinny, and wholeheartedly embraced the role of 1950s housewife and mother. Throughout their marriage Phyllis was proud to be Vinny's co-pilot. As his toy and hobby business flourished and expanded in the 1960s, she enthusiastically joined him to help run their New Britain store where she greatly enjoyed getting to know so many customers. Phyllis remained actively engaged throughout her later years and continued to work at both the Middletown and New Britain stores until her retirement in 2017 at the young age of 93. Throughout her life, she was most proud of the family that she and Vinny created together and the legacy of their family business, Amato's Toy and Hobby.
Phyllis was pre-deceased by her husband of 65 years, Vincent Amato. She is survived by her children, Peter Amato and his wife Theresa, Steven Amato and his wife Sheri, and Diane Gervais and her husband Joel and her seven grandchildren. Due to current health concerns, the family held a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Phyllis' name to Warm the Children-Middletown.
Published in The New Britain Herald from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
22 S MAIN ST
Middletown, CT 06457-3631
(860) 347-0752
Memories & Condolences
November 9, 2020
Our condolences to the Amato family on the loss of their mother and grandmother.
Bill & Betty Corvo
Friend
November 8, 2020
Phyllis was a wonderful woman and a great boss to work for. My condolences to all of the family.
Sandy Cavalli Kuehner
Coworker
November 8, 2020
Will also keep Phyllis an Vinny in my heart and fondest memories. Love and prayers to all the family.
Jerry Bennett
Family
November 8, 2020
Dear Amato family
Please accept my sympathy on the passing of your beloved Mom. My parents, Lois & Kip Benson, we’re friends of your folks. I have no doubt it was a happy day in Heaven when your Mom arrived as your Dad many other family and dear friends, were there to greet her. I will include the same quote as I left for you when your dad passed:
THOSE WE LOVE DON’T GO AWAY
THEY WALK BESIDE US EVERYDAY
UNSEEN, UNHEARD BUT ALWAYS NEAR
STILL LOVED, MISSED AND VERY DEAR
You are in my thoughts and prayers

Chris Benson Rose

Chris Benson Rose
Acquaintance
