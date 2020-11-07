1/1
Phyllis J. Kardok
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis J. Kardok, 73 of New Britain died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at the Regency House, Wallingford. Phyllis was born in Hazard, Kentucky and was the daughter of the late Rufus and Reba (Burkhart) Edwards. She retired from Stanley Tools after forty-five years. Phyllis had an amazing work ethic and loved her family and friends dearly. She was nurturing and could always be counted on.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter Melissa Buinickas, Donald Buinickas, her sisters Maxine Martin, Darlene Hayes and her husband Mike, Donna Baker and her husband Bobby and Sheila Hutchinson and her husband Jim, her grandchildren Bryce and Ben Buinickas. Phyllis was predeceased by her husband Gene Kardok, her son Duane Cassidy and her six brothers.
A graveside service will be held Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery, 120 Smalley St., New Britain. There are no calling hours. The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, has charge of arrangements. To extend condolences to the Kardok family or to share a memory of Phyllis, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.
764 Farmington Avenue
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-9006
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved