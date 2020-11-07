Phyllis J. Kardok, 73 of New Britain died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at the Regency House, Wallingford. Phyllis was born in Hazard, Kentucky and was the daughter of the late Rufus and Reba (Burkhart) Edwards. She retired from Stanley Tools after forty-five years. Phyllis had an amazing work ethic and loved her family and friends dearly. She was nurturing and could always be counted on.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter Melissa Buinickas, Donald Buinickas, her sisters Maxine Martin, Darlene Hayes and her husband Mike, Donna Baker and her husband Bobby and Sheila Hutchinson and her husband Jim, her grandchildren Bryce and Ben Buinickas. Phyllis was predeceased by her husband Gene Kardok, her son Duane Cassidy and her six brothers.
A graveside service will be held Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery, 120 Smalley St., New Britain. There are no calling hours. The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, has charge of arrangements. To extend condolences to the Kardok family or to share a memory of Phyllis, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM.