Phyllis M. (Scalise) Tanasi, 99, born in New Britain, on Feb. 27, 1920, died Sept. 12, 2019. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Paul Tanasi, and their dog, Choppers. She was the eldest of six siblings predeceased by Anthony, and William Scalise and Constance (Scalise) Lepito; her sisters, Susan Krawliec and Jean Scotella, are the last of Charlie's and Angelina Scalise's children. She is survived by brother-in-law, John Scotella, and sister-in-law, Rose Scalise. Phyllis has two daughters, Carol (Tanasi) Gionfriddo, (predeceased Salvatore Gionfriddo), Darlene (Tanasi) Morris and her husband, Lloyd C. Morris. She has four grandchildren, Dena Morello, Steven and Brian Gionfriddo, and Angela Michaud. Phyllis has six great-grandchildren, Tiana Morello, Nicolas, and Gianni Gonzalez, Maya and Kai Gionfriddo, and Charlotte Gionfriddo. There are many nephews and nieces and she was godmother to Keith Scalise.
Phyllis attended local schools, worked at Fafnir Bearing Co. and Topps Clothing. She had many wonderful friends. She loved to decorate her home and make floral arrangements. The New Britain Senior Center was a favorite of hers, especially Bingo and luncheons. She loved dolls and things that glittered. One wonderful soul who will be sorely missed but always in our hearts.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, 9 a.m. from the Farrell Funeral Home, 110 Franklin Square, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St Joachim Parish (St. Ann's Church), North St., New Britain. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dog Star Rescue, 12 Tobey Road, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Sept. 17 to Sept. 20, 2019