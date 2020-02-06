|
|
Phyllis (White) Ohlsen, 96, of Cromwell, widow of Donald C. Ohlsen, passed away Friday (January 24, 2020) at Pilgrim Manor in Cromwell. Born in Talmer, PA, daughter of the late Myles White and Olive (Sembler) White, she lived in New Britain most of her life, moving to Cromwell in 2002. Phyllis worked in the Mercury Service at New Britain General Hospital for 25 years, retiring in 1991. After retirement, she volunteered at the hospital. She was a member of Bethany Covenant Church in Berlin.
Surviving are two brothers, Wayne White and his wife Sally of Southington; and Foster White and his wife Lois of Alabama; a granddaughter, Chelsea Hurley of Murfreesboro, TN; several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Besides her husband Donald, Phyllis was predeceased by a son, Donald Ohlsen II; a brother, Myles White Jr. and a sister, Elaine Wishart.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday (February 13, 2020) 10 AM at Covenant Living of Cromwell Event Center, 52 Missionary Road, Cromwell, CT 06416. There are no calling hours. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Benevolence Fund at Covenant Living of Cromwell or to the Covenant Living of Cromwell Chaplains Fund. The Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in New Britain Herald on Feb. 6, 2020