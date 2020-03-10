|
|
Piotr S. Toporski, 59, passed away on March 7, 2020 in New Britain, CT after losing his battle with cancer. He is survived by his mother, Halina Toporski; his loving wife, Marzena Toporski; his step-son, Marcin Glazowski; his daughter-in-law ,Agata Glazowski; his brother, Jaroslaw Toporski; and son Kacper Toporski. Piotr was happily married to the love of his life, Marzena, for 25 years. He truly enjoyed his life and would always remind everyone life is beautiful. Piotr loved spending summers on his boat, enjoyed working on his cars, loved going on vacations with his wife, and took pride in his woodworking skills. We will all remember him for his positivity, sense of humor, and his enjoyment of life."
Visitation hours will be from 2:00pm to 5:00pm on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the New Britain Memorial & Donald Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave. New Britain, CT.
for directions please go to www.newbritainsagarino.com
Published in New Britain Herald from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020