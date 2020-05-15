|
|
Priscilla Jane ""Pat"" Carver Wiley, of Woodbury, CT, left this world at the age of 93 on May 10, 2020.
She was born to Ruth and Irving Carver in Bethel, Maine. Priscilla graduated from Gould Academy in
Bethel Maine and received her Bachelor's degree from Smith College in Amherst, Massachusetts, and
her Master's degree from Sarah Lawrence College in Bronxville, NY. In 1949 she married
Charles J. Wiley, a union which lasted 35 years.
Priscilla is survived by her children David Wiley, John (Theresa) Wiley, and James (Joanne) Wiley. She
was predeceased by her daughter, Allyn (James) Billings. She has 7 grandchildren and 5 great-
grandchildren.
Priscilla enjoyed travel, music and quilting but most of all, her family and friends. A gracious, generous
lady with an uplifting spirit, she embodied the principal of unconditional love. Her sweet nature and kind
words will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Private services will be held on a date yet to be determined. To light a candle or leave a condolence in
her memory, please visit www.DanburyMemorial.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on May 15, 2020