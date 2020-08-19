Randy Cales, 49, of New Britain, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Aug. 14,2020. Born in New Britain, he was a life-long resident.
Surviving are his mother, Amelia (Jimenez) Cales; his sister, Rebecca Cales; his daughter, Ava Hope Cales; a niece and nephews, Alexis Cales, Anthony Cales, Sincere Jimenez, and Kevin Wiktorek; and three grandnephews, Hayden Dawkins, Silas Totty, and Pete Cales. He was predeceased by his father, Felix Cales, and by his brother, Kevin Cales.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at Divine Providence Parish, St. Joseph Church. Private burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Please share a memory of Randy with the family in the online guest book at www.ericksonhansen.com..