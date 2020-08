Randy Cales, 49, of New Britain, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Aug. 14,2020. Born in New Britain, he was a life-long resident.Surviving are his mother, Amelia (Jimenez) Cales; his sister, Rebecca Cales; his daughter, Ava Hope Cales; a niece and nephews, Alexis Cales, Anthony Cales, Sincere Jimenez, and Kevin Wiktorek; and three grandnephews, Hayden Dawkins, Silas Totty, and Pete Cales. He was predeceased by his father, Felix Cales, and by his brother, Kevin Cales.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at Divine Providence Parish, St. Joseph Church. Private burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Please share a memory of Randy with the family in the online guest book at www.ericksonhansen.com..