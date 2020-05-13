|
Raymond Garuti Sr., 95, of Southington, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Autumn Lake Health Care in Cromwell. He was the husband of the late Irene (Cap) Garuti. Ray, with his brother Rich, owned and operated Ray's Garage in Kensington for 39 years. Out of that small garage, the brothers built some of the fastest modified race cars on the East Coast, winning around 150 feature events with such drivers as Eddie Flemke, Smokey Boutwell, Jocko Maggiacomo and Moe Gherzi. The Garuti Brothers were inducted into the New England Race Car Hall of Fame on January 30, 2011. Ray was a US Army Veteran.
Ray is survived by two sons, Ronald Garuti and his wife Libby of New Hartford and Raymond R. Garuti and his wife Naomi Jean "Bunny" of Middlefield; 7 grandchildren, Jennifer, Jaclyn, Jeffrey, Jamie, Beth, Dave and Stephen; 6 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Richard Garuti and two sisters, Eve Andre and Geraldine Mokalus.
Ray was a loving husband, practical, creative, inventive; a wonderful mentor and always there for his children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.
Due to the COVID19 pandemic, Funeral services will be private. The Della Vecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington is assisting with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in New Britain Herald on May 13, 2020