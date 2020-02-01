Home

Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
860-229-9021
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church

Regina M. Gaska

Regina M. Gaska Obituary
Regina M. Gaska, 76, of New Britain, beloved wife of Czeslaw Gaska, died on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, Feb. 3 from 5-7:00 p.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes, 332 Burritt St., New Britain. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated directly at Sacred Heart Church on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 9:30 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery. For a complete obituary, please visit www.duksa.net
Published in New Britain Herald on Feb. 1, 2020
