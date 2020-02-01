|
Regina M. Gaska, 76, of New Britain, beloved wife of Czeslaw Gaska, died on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, Feb. 3 from 5-7:00 p.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes, 332 Burritt St., New Britain. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated directly at Sacred Heart Church on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 9:30 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery. For a complete obituary, please visit www.duksa.net
Published in New Britain Herald on Feb. 1, 2020