Reginald Roy
Reginald Roy, 88, of Bonita Springs, FL, formerly of Bristol, CT, died on Saturday, September 19, 2020. He was born in Ft. Kent, ME to the late Ovide and Amanda (Paradis) Roy but made his home in CT for many years until recently moving to FL. Reggie was a career driven individual who enjoyed taking on new changes. He was a real estate broker and was also the general manager of the Naugatuck Valley Mall for many years. His most favorite career was that of ministry. Reggie completed four years of Theology for the Diaconate and served as Deacon at St Jerome's Church for many years. His love and devotion to serve God and others was an innate virtue. Reggie was also a member of the 4th Degree Assembly of the Knights of Columbus. His family was the world to him. A true man and friend, he will be deeply missed by all whose hearts he touched. Reggie is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Pulford and husband Robert; his daughter-in-law, Diane Roy; his adored grandchildren: Sheila, Jason, Brian, and Marc; his cherished great-grandchildren: Gabrielle, Emily, Triston, Madison, Bryson, Brian Jr., Landon and Wesley; his sisters: Geneva Doustou, Jacqueline Boucher and Marilyn Saucier and several nieces and nephews. Reggie was predeceased by his beloved wife, Mary (Pelletier) Roy; his son, Brenton Roy and his siblings: Verna Ouellette and Lawrence Roy. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, October 6 from 4-7:00 p.m. at St. Jerome Church/St. Katharine Drexel Parish, New Britain. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately at St. Jerome Church. He will be laid to rest privately beside his wife in the Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Waterbury. Memorial donations in Reggie's name may be made to: St. Jerome Church/St. Katharine Drexel Parish, 1010 Slater Rd., New Britain, CT 06053. To share a message of sympathy with his family, visit www.duksa.net.

Published in The New Britain Herald on Oct. 1, 2020.
