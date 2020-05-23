|
|
Remigiusz Kozikowski, 84, passed peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. He was born in Swiecienin, Poland in 1936 to the late Kazimiera (Wierciszewska) and Zygmunt Kozikowski. He immigrated to the United States with his family in 1988, settled in New Britain and was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church. Remigiusz enjoyed reading and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Janina; his sons, Sylwester and wife Mariola; Jerzy and wife Renata; his daughter, Krystyna Sokolowski and husband Krzystof; his grandchildren: Damian, Katarzyna, Arkadiusz and wife Agata, Eric, Adam, Mike, Jonathan and Joey and his great-grandson, Szymon. The family would like to extend special thanks to all the staff of Cassena Care in New Britain for their exceptional care and support of Remigiusz during his stay there. Remigiusz will be laid to rest in Poland. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with his family, visit www.duksa.net.
Published in New Britain Herald on May 23, 2020