Reynold "Rey" Belanger, 64, of New Britain, peacefully passed away on Oct. 16, 2019.
Reynold was born in Fort Kent, Maine to the late Theophile and Marie Belanger. Reynold worked for Stanley Works, Cold Metal Products and F&F Screw Products. He was genuinely a kindhearted person and was always willing to help others. He was predeceased by Doris Belanger, his wife, of 40 years.
Reynold is survived by his sister, Loraine Boisvert of Waterbury; brother, Donald Belanger of Meriden; sister, Bernice Pelletier and her husband, Joseph, of Meriden; sister-in-law, Marita Derby of Southington; and a special nephew, Gary Bourgoin and his wife, Yajaira, and kids, Joshua and Ronnie of New Britain, along with several other nieces and nephews.
Reynold was also predeceased by his brother Roland Belanger and sister Patricia Colter.
His family would like to thank Negreta, Sandra, Gabrielle and Jennifer from Heaven's Hands for their kind and compassionate care they provided Rey.
Services will be private. Donations can be made in his memory to the Connecticut Humane Society.
Published in New Britain Herald from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019