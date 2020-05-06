|
|
Richard Kenneth Nadeau, of Hollywood Florida in winters, and Plainville Connecticut in the summers, formally of Newington Connecticut, age 79, passed suddenly and peacefully from this world on May 2, 2020 in Hollywood Florida after fighting an extended decline in health.
Born July 3, 1940 in New Britain, CT to the late Joseph Leopold Nadeau and Alice (Renaud) Nadeau of Newington, CT, Richard married MaryAnn (Dignazio) Nadeau and proud parents to Kerry (Nadeau) Burrows of Rocky Hill, CT, and son Kenneth Nadeau of Moss Beach, CA. They divorced in 1972 and remained friends and supportive parents to Kerry & Ken. MaryAnn remarried to Theodore Shustock in 1990 living in Rocky Hill, CT. Richard remarried Jean Johnson in 1974 and divorced in 1991. He was a loving, dedicated Grandfather to 6 beloved grandchildren, Survived by his brother Donald Nadeau and sister-in-law Barbara Nadeau of Clinton, CT (formally from Newington CT). He is called to rejoin his lost brother in peaceful reunion Raymond Nadeau who passed in early childhood. Survived by many cousins, nephews, nieces, and countless friends who adored his friendly fun-loving demeanor.
Richard graduated from Goodwin Tech in 1958 and was President of his class. He then had a long successful career with SNET (AT&T) and resided in Newington CT. He was a brave and dedicated volunteer fire fighter for the town of Newington, CT since July 1960 and rose to the rank of Captain of Company 4 in 1969-1982 then promoted to Deputy Chief in 1982 until his retirement after 40 years of loyal and unwavering service.
Richard (Dick) will be remembered for his gregarious nature, love of family and billowing white hair. He was a lifelong member of the New Britain Elks Lodge #957 where he enjoyed many friendships, clam bakes and hot dogs and beers on Saturdays.
His funeral services will be held with the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington on a date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to either: Connecticut Children's Medical Center Foundation or Newington Volunteer Fire Department Inc.
Published in New Britain Herald on May 6, 2020