Richard Marshall
My dearest friend and beloved cousin Richard passed away July 23, 2020.
He was the kindest and most loyal person you will ever meet.
I will miss him every day.
Phil
Richard Marshall, 65, of Plainville, Connecticut passed away on Thursday July 23, 2020. After months of failing health, he passed peacefully at The HOCC with his beloved wife, Rosalind Marshall and his daughter in law, Dawn Marshall by his side.
As a young man, Richard was very musical and enjoyed playing guitar and harmonica for family and friends. He also learned to work hard and take on whatever job was available to support himself and his family. He loved to paint and play golf. He also loved to spend time with his family and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Rosalind and his sons Robert Marshall and fiancé Shelby LaMothe of Plainville, Ct. and Jonathan Marshall and his wife Dawn of Southington, Ct. His grandchildren include Gina, Rhianna, Joey, Bella, Abby, and Nathan. He is also survived by his sister, Carol Haspel of Fort Lee, New Jersey and brothers Charles Marshall from Winter Garden, Fla. and Edward Marshall from New Britain, Ct . He also leaves behind his nieces Lauren Schwartz, Jennifer Goldzweig, Emily Morrison, Sarah Campbell, Eliza Benton, and his nephew Ben Marshall. He was predeceased by his younger brother Stephen Marshall.
Funeral services for Richard will be celebrated privately.
The staff of Plainville Funeral Home extends their gratitude to the Marshall Family for their trust.

Published in The New Britain Herald on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
