|
|
Richard Matteo, 80, New Britain, Conn., died Tues. Aug. 27, 2019, at home. Richard was born in New Britain, Conn., and was the son of the late Richard and Beatrice (Hogan) Matteo. He worked for P&M Trash for several years and served his country honorably in the United States Air Force. Richard is survived by his friend, Richard Spano. Arrangements - Funeral Friday 11 a.m. from the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, Conn. Burial with military honors in St. Joseph Cemetery, Plainville, Conn. Calling hours Friday 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in New Britain Herald from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2019