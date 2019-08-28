Home

Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.
764 Farmington Avenue
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-9006
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.
764 Farmington Avenue
New Britain, CT 06053
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.
764 Farmington Avenue
New Britain, CT 06053
View Map

Richard Matteo

Richard Matteo Obituary
Richard Matteo, 80, New Britain, Conn., died Tues. Aug. 27, 2019, at home. Richard was born in New Britain, Conn., and was the son of the late Richard and Beatrice (Hogan) Matteo. He worked for P&M Trash for several years and served his country honorably in the United States Air Force. Richard is survived by his friend, Richard Spano. Arrangements - Funeral Friday 11 a.m. from the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, Conn. Burial with military honors in St. Joseph Cemetery, Plainville, Conn. Calling hours Friday 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in New Britain Herald from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2019
