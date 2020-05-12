|
Richard P. "Dick" Boyle Sr., 76, of New Britain, beloved husband of Judith (Nowak) Boyle, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, after a long illness. A New Britain native and lifelong resident, he was the son of the late Patrick and Angela (Gresh) Boyle. A graduate of New Britain High School, Class of 1961, he attended CCSC and worked in the banking industry at several area banks, retiring in 2003 from the Savings Bank of Manchester. Dick was a member of St. Maurice Church of the St. Katharine Drexel Parish. An avid sports fan, he especially enjoyed attending and watching the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, and UConn basketball and football games. He loved traveling to Martha's Vineyard and Cape Cod, his two favorite vacation spots. Dick was very proud to be a member of the Kiwanis Club of New Britain, having held all of the officer positions including president, as well as New England District Lt. Governor. He was also passionate about and devoted to CCARC, as a former past president and 50 year member.
Richard was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. Besides his wife Judy of 56 years, he leaves four children, Susan H. Boyle of Farmington; Richard P. "Rick" Boyle Jr., Kevin M. Boyle and Sheila Boyle, all of New Britain; two grandchildren, Tech. Sgt. Patrick M. Boyle, USAF, stationed in Germany, and Kimberly M. Boyle of Hypoluxo, FL; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his beloved feline best friend and companion, Whitey Bobcat. He was predeceased by his sister Patricia, and his mother-in-law, Helen Nowak.
Calling hours for Richard are Thursday (May 14), 4 to 6 PM at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. Private graveside services will be in St. Mary Cemetery. A Memorial Mass in celebration of Richard's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers and because of Dick's devotion to CCARC, please consider a memorial gift to CCARC, 950 Slater Road, New Britain, CT 06053. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
"When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure." Richard/Dad: You will always be a treasure to all of us. We love and miss you dearly. Love, Your Family
Published in New Britain Herald on May 12, 2020