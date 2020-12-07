Born on Dec. 7, 1949, Richard Pizzoni succumbed to Covid-19 on June 6.

Raised in Plainville, Richard attended Plainville schools until his senior year in high school when he transferred to Lewis Mills in Burlington. Upon graduation Richard joined the Navy and was stationed in Roa, Spain aboard submarines and sub-tenders. After his service in the Navy he attended Tunxis Community College and then took a job at ESPN in Bristol in 1979.

He enjoyed a varied career as an engineer both in-studio and on the road and was the proud recipient of two Emmy Awards. Richard was an avid Chess player and a member of the Chess Club of New Britain. Endlessly curious, he submerged himself in books from an early age and possessed an enviable depth and breadth of knowledge. He lived a life of deep appreciation for wonderful foods, music, books, poetry, great wines, history, laughter, and above all, his wealth of life-long friends with whom he shared his endless cooking talents. He loved the Red Sox and most of all his cat, Ike. His friends are missing him a great deal. Happy Birthday, Richie.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store