Richard (Dick) Wedmore, 91, a long-time resident of New Britain, and formerly of Canton, CT and Round Pond, Maine, died on May 27, 2020 in Kennebunk, ME following a long illness.

He was predeceased by his wife of 40 years, Barbara (Long) Wedmore. Born in New Haven, Dick was the son of the late George and Pauline Wedmore. He spent his early life in the City Point area of New Haven, where the family business, the Wedmore Oyster Company, was located. He graduated from New Haven High School in 1947 and was a Navy reservist before beginning a career in banking. In 1961, Dick and his former wife ( Catherine "Joan" Even) moved with their four daughters to New Britain, where he spent the rest of his professional life with the Savings Bank of New Britain, retiring in 1993 as Vice President. During these years, Dick was very involved in civic life through the New Britain Civitan Club and other local charitable organizations. In his free time, he enjoyed an active social and sporting life, taking pleasure in meeting with friends for golf, tennis, skiing and long walks in the woods.

Dick and his wife, Barbara, moved from New Britain to Canton in 1989 and over the past 20 years, enjoyed summers in their house on the Maine coast.

Dick was an extremely kind and loyal husband, father, grandfather and friend to many, who will be deeply missed. He is survived by his daughters Catherine Wedmore of Wellington, FL; Linda Caballero of Baltimore, MD; Leah Wedmore of Sydney, Australia; Christine Black of Micanopy, FL; 5 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

