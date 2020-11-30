Richard William DeMay, 87, of Southington, died Friday, Nov. 20, at home. He was the widow of Eleanor DeMay who died in 1999 and Dorothy DeMay who died earlier this year.
Born in New Britain, he was the son of the late Donald Monroe DeMay and Frieda (Gugel) DeMay. Richard was a former resident of Farmington before moving to Southington 16 years ago. He was a U.S. Army veteran during the Korean Conflict and was formerly employed at New Britain General Hospital for over 40 years before retiring. Richard was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Britain. He loved to travel, and enjoyed his car trips and a trip to Germany.
Surviving are a son, R. Dante DeMay of Southington and his fiancée Janet Nelson; a sister, Marjorie Staskelunas of Sun City West, Arizona; his niece and caregiver, Linda Ringquist and her husband Wayne; a special niece, Donna Porter and her husband Ray; and several other nieces and nephews. Richard was predeceased by a son, Donald DeMay, his brother, Clifford DeMay, and by two sisters, Gertrude Chamberlain and Doris Brewer.
Private funeral services will be held at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 295 Arch St., New Britain, CT 06051. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, New Britain, is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Richard with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com.