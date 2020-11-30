1/1
Richard Willliam DeMay
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard William DeMay, 87, of Southington, died Friday, Nov. 20, at home. He was the widow of Eleanor DeMay who died in 1999 and Dorothy DeMay who died earlier this year.
Born in New Britain, he was the son of the late Donald Monroe DeMay and Frieda (Gugel) DeMay. Richard was a former resident of Farmington before moving to Southington 16 years ago. He was a U.S. Army veteran during the Korean Conflict and was formerly employed at New Britain General Hospital for over 40 years before retiring. Richard was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Britain. He loved to travel, and enjoyed his car trips and a trip to Germany.
Surviving are a son, R. Dante DeMay of Southington and his fiancée Janet Nelson; a sister, Marjorie Staskelunas of Sun City West, Arizona; his niece and caregiver, Linda Ringquist and her husband Wayne; a special niece, Donna Porter and her husband Ray; and several other nieces and nephews. Richard was predeceased by a son, Donald DeMay, his brother, Clifford DeMay, and by two sisters, Gertrude Chamberlain and Doris Brewer.
Private funeral services will be held at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 295 Arch St., New Britain, CT 06051. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, New Britain, is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Richard with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved