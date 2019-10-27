Home

Berlin Memorial Funeral Home
96 Main Street
Kensington, CT 06037-2633
(860) 828-4730
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Berlin Memorial Funeral Home
96 Main Street
Kensington, CT 06037-2633
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Church
485 Alling St
Kensington, CT
Rita J. Kropf


1938 - 2019
Rita J. Kropf Obituary
Rita J. Kropf, of Kensington, wife of Joseph Kropf Sr., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.
Born in New Britain on Jan. 11, 1938, a daughter of the late Raymond and Rose (Paretta) DiVicino, Rita worked as a dental hygienist for more than 40 years, in Berlin, New Britain, Meriden and West Hartford. She was a parishioner of St. Paul Church in Kensington.
Beside her husband, Rita is survived by a son: Joseph and his wife, Kim; two daughters: Lynn Lovell and her husband, Kent, and Laurie Baggett and her husband, Russell; three grandchildren: Mayson and Quinn Kropf and Zach Lovell; one brother: Richard DiVicino; and several first cousins, whom she was very close to.
Friends and family may call at the Berlin Memorial Funeral Home, 96 Main St., Kensington, on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Church, 485 Alling St., Kensington. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Stanley Street, New Britain.
To share memories of Rita with her family, please visit www.berlinmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, 2019
