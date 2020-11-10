Rita Mary (Aiudi) Dewyea passed away peacefully on Nov. 8, 2020 after a long illness. She was born in Plainville on Nov. 10, 1931 to the late Bramante and Selferina Aiudi.
Rita met the love of her life, Everett Dewyea in 1950. They married in 1952 and shared over 55 years together before his passing in 2007. They were lifelong residents of Plainville, where they were very active in the community.
Education was always very important to Rita. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from the University of Hartford in 1980. She then continued on to earn a Master's Degree in Corporate Taxes in 1987, all while raising four daughters, caring for her aging parents, and working as Comptroller at White Oak Corporation in Plainville. In later years, she was an instructor at Tunxis Community College in the evenings. Her love of learning and example of hard work served as an excellent example to her girls.
In the early years, Rita and Everett took the family on camping trips throughout the east coast and Canada, before purchasing their family cottage on French's Pond in Henniker, N.H. There, they hosted many family and friends and made many happy memories for over 25 years.
Family was everything to Rita. She made every effort to be on hand to celebrate birthdays, graduations, and weddings for all of her eight grandchildren...in whatever country or state they resided in at the time. This afforded Rita the opportunity to visit Germany, Japan, California, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Virginia.
Over the years, Rita was very active in her church and community. She was a lifelong parishioner at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church and volunteered on several committees, including St. Anthony's Society. She was also involved with: the Plainville Senior Center, Plainville Historical Society (treasurer), AARP, Plainville Zoning Board of Appeals, Plainville Council on Aging, the Red Hat Society, and various bridge flights and bowling leagues. She was also a member of the Republican Town Committee and was excited to work the polls during numerous election cycles.
Rita leaves behind her daughters Sylvia and her husband Joseph Riley of California, Md.; Marcia and her husband Robert Gauvin of Spotsylvania, Va.; Diane and her husband Michael MacLeod of Narragansett, R.I.; and Brenda and her husband, Russell Ahlgren of Wakefield, R.I.
She also leaves behind her eight grandchildren, whom she loved - John J. Dempsey IV, Daniel Gauvin, Michael Dempsey, Jennifer (Gauvin) Atkison, Christopher Ahlgren, Kevin MacLeod, Emily (Ahlgren) Salvador, and Alexander MacLeod. Rita also leaves behind her 15 great grandchildren who brought her much joy in her later years; her beloved brother, Rugero and his wife Anne Aiudi of Dania Beach, Fla., her sister-in-law, Shirley (Dewyea) Joyal of Enosburg Falls, Vt.; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Everett Dewyea, her sister, Lena Dakin, and her brothers, Geno and Evo Aiudi.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Plainville Senior Center (where she spent many enjoyable hours), the Plainville Food Pantry or Alzheimer's.org.
Family and close friends may gather in celebration of Rita's life on Friday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad Street, Plainville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 94 Broad Street, Plainville followed by burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, 1141 Stanley St, New Britain. For additional information or to leave words of sympathy, please visit www.plainvillefuneralhome