Robert Albert Hebert
1941 - 2020
Robert Albert Hebert, 79, of Battle Creek, Michigan, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
He was born on August 28, 1941, the son of Andrew Hebert, Sr., and Viola (Welch) Hebert. He served 20 years in both the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force. Robert was a mechanic in the military and civilian life. He enjoyed racing cars with his family cheering him on.
Robert is survived by his daughter, Rene Ebersole; son, Russell Hebert; sister, Helen Dosdostie; brother, Gary Hebert; six grandchildren, Caitlin, Chelsea, Rusty, Ryan, Breanna and Brandon and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jackie Hebert; son, Andrew Hebert; brother, Andrew Hebert, Jr.; sisters, Anita Pelletier and Isabelle Sehryer.
In accordance with Robert's wishes, cremation has taken place and his ashes will be interred at Fort Custer National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Baxter Funeral & Cremation.
www.baxterfuneral.com

Published in The New Britain Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service
375 W Dickman Rd
Battle Creek, MI 49037
(269) 788-9800
