Bob Bostrom, accomplished General Counsel and beloved husband and father of four, died suddenly Saturday January 18, 2020 at 67. He was most recently named Chief Legal Officer of Pier 1 Imports and prior held this top role at Abercrombie and Fitch and NatWest. From 2006 to 2011, Bob served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary of Freddie Mac. He also was Managing Partner of the NY Office at Winston & Strawn. He was raised in New Britain, CT and holds a J.D. degree cum laude from Boston College Law School and Masters of International Affairs from Columbia University. Bob & Elizabeth, his wife of 41 years, were blessed with four children (Leys, Ashley, Allison & Elliott) and four grand-children, who survive him. He also leaves behind his sister (JoAnn), mom (Angie), and aunts and uncle (Rita, Cathy & John). He is an exceptional man who led a successful career with ethics and integrity. A role model to many and the shining light and north star to everyone in his family. The funeral service will be at St. Thomas Church in NYC, Sat Feb 1st at 2:30p. A private burial will follow on Martha's Vineyard.
Published in New Britain Herald on Jan. 31, 2020