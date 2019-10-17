|
Robert Henry Halco, 86, passed peacefully at his home in Gulf Shores, Ala., surrounded by his four children, on Oct. 14, 2019. He was born July 30, 1933, in New Britain.
He graduated from New Britain High School, enlisted in the Air Force, and served during the Korean War. He retired from General Electric after 30 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and did accounting for the Salvation Army. In 1955, Robert married Anne-Marie Masse of Van Buren, Maine. They had four children. He was a member of Our Lady of the Gulf in Gulf Shores and of Saint Margaret's Catholic Church of Foley. Robert was a loving and dedicated son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
He is survived by his family, Karena Halco of Denver, Mark and Tammy Halco of Gulf Shores, and Lisa Halco and Bradford French of Chicago. Younger survivors include, Sarah Stallworth of Foley, Ian Hamilton of Denver, and Dakota Havard of Gulf Shores. His surviving great-grandchildren include, Hannah Halco, Mia Dickerson, and Breylon Dickerson of Foley. Skye, Robert's rescued kitty, will also miss him.
He lived his life by the motto, "God give me work till my life shall end, and life till my work is done." In place of flowers, those who wish may donate to the local humane shelter.
Published in New Britain Herald from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019