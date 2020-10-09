1/1
Robert Henry Thesing
1928 - 2020
Robert Henry Thesing, 92, of Niantic, CT, born June 7, 1928 in Salem, MA, died Friday, October 2, 2020 at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, New London. His wife of 45 years, Claudia Islieb Thesing, was by his side. Bob worked 24 years for The Stanley Works beginning in 1959 as chief manufacturing engineer, hardware division, rising through the ranks to executive vice president - Stanley international. Bob served on the New Britain Board of Water Commissioners and as president of the CT State Seniors Golf Association. He headed up Senior Golf at Shuttle Meadow Country Club, Kensington, and was an avid sailor. For a complete obituary please visit www.dinotofuneral.com.

Published in The New Britain Herald on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Service
11:00 AM
St. John's Episcopal Church
October 8, 2020
Bob you will be greatly missed by me. Your kindness and help will never be forgotten. Thankyou Bob. Larry Graham
Lawrence Edward Graham
Friend
October 7, 2020
Dear Claudia, My condolences to you. Bob was a remarkable person whose life is an inspiration.
Maura O'Shea
Coworker
