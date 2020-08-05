1/1
Robert Ibitz
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Ibitz , 88 of Plainville, CT passed away on August 2, 2020 at Sheriden Woods in Bristol, CT. A lifelong Plainville resident, he was born on August 28, 1931 in the family home on East St. to Frank and Johanna (Judd) Ibitz. He attended Plainville schools and had many fond memories of growing up in a small town. He was a proud army veteran who was stationed in Japan during the Korean War. A jack of all trades, in his early years he worked for various construction companies, before settling in on working with his brothers Frank and Raymond at Plainville Precision Products. He also owned RCI Lawn Service for many years. He was a generous man, who always had time to help people out. If something broke, he would give you a hand fixing it, if you needed a part, more than likely you could find it in his garage or he would make something that would work. Nothing ever got thrown out, it could always be used for something else. A man of many hobbies, he enjoyed woodworking, crafts, square dancing, traveling and collecting clocks and antiques. When his children were younger, most summer vacations were spent on the family property in Lempster, NH. Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his wife Carol, his brothers Louis, Frank, Raymond, and Fred, his sisters Frieda, Johanna and Gertrude, his son-in-law James Dial and his longtime companion and girlfriend Shirley Reynolds. He is survived by his children and their spouses Linda (Sharon) Ibitz, Sonoma, CA; Robert (Stephanie) Ibitz, Kensington, CT; Heidi Ibitz-Dial, Sebastopol, CA; Wayne (Dale) Ibitz, New Hartford, CT; Jennifer (Gary) Mastronunzio, Farmington, CT and his grandchildren Jared and Jilisa Dial, Maya Ibitz and Wayne and Cassandra (Cassie) Ibitz. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition, he leaves behind longtime friend and care giver Donna Meade and an unofficial "adopted daughter" Annie Raasch, who made a point of sitting next to Dad at holiday gatherings and keeping him (and the rest of us) entertained by teasing and harassing him. We would like to thank his most recent caregiver Inga for her patience, care, cooking and garden which perked Dad up, as well as the kind and considerate staff of Sheriden Woods, where he spent his final days in comfort and peace. Services will be private and at the family's convenience. The staff of Plainville Funeral Home 81 Broad Street would like to extend their gratitude to the Ibitz family for their trust. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Plainville Community Food Pantry 54 South Canal Street Plainville, CT 06062. For additional information or to leave words of sympathy please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.COM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Plainville Funeral Home
81 Broad St
Plainville, CT 06062
860-747-8100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Plainville Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved