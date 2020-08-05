Robert Ibitz , 88 of Plainville, CT passed away on August 2, 2020 at Sheriden Woods in Bristol, CT. A lifelong Plainville resident, he was born on August 28, 1931 in the family home on East St. to Frank and Johanna (Judd) Ibitz. He attended Plainville schools and had many fond memories of growing up in a small town. He was a proud army veteran who was stationed in Japan during the Korean War. A jack of all trades, in his early years he worked for various construction companies, before settling in on working with his brothers Frank and Raymond at Plainville Precision Products. He also owned RCI Lawn Service for many years. He was a generous man, who always had time to help people out. If something broke, he would give you a hand fixing it, if you needed a part, more than likely you could find it in his garage or he would make something that would work. Nothing ever got thrown out, it could always be used for something else. A man of many hobbies, he enjoyed woodworking, crafts, square dancing, traveling and collecting clocks and antiques. When his children were younger, most summer vacations were spent on the family property in Lempster, NH. Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his wife Carol, his brothers Louis, Frank, Raymond, and Fred, his sisters Frieda, Johanna and Gertrude, his son-in-law James Dial and his longtime companion and girlfriend Shirley Reynolds. He is survived by his children and their spouses Linda (Sharon) Ibitz, Sonoma, CA; Robert (Stephanie) Ibitz, Kensington, CT; Heidi Ibitz-Dial, Sebastopol, CA; Wayne (Dale) Ibitz, New Hartford, CT; Jennifer (Gary) Mastronunzio, Farmington, CT and his grandchildren Jared and Jilisa Dial, Maya Ibitz and Wayne and Cassandra (Cassie) Ibitz. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition, he leaves behind longtime friend and care giver Donna Meade and an unofficial "adopted daughter" Annie Raasch, who made a point of sitting next to Dad at holiday gatherings and keeping him (and the rest of us) entertained by teasing and harassing him. We would like to thank his most recent caregiver Inga for her patience, care, cooking and garden which perked Dad up, as well as the kind and considerate staff of Sheriden Woods, where he spent his final days in comfort and peace. Services will be private and at the family's convenience. The staff of Plainville Funeral Home 81 Broad Street would like to extend their gratitude to the Ibitz family for their trust. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Plainville Community Food Pantry 54 South Canal Street Plainville, CT 06062. For additional information or to leave words of sympathy please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.COM.