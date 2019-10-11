|
Robert K. "Bob" Gordon, 90, of New Britain, husband of Irene (Noury) Gordon, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain. A native and lifelong New Britain resident, he was the son of William and Gladys (Wheeler) Gordon. Bob graduated from New Britain High School, class of 1949, and served for four years with the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He worked at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in East Hartford as a jet fuel technician for thirty eight years, retiring in 1992. He was a member of the former Trinity United Methodist Church in New Britain; the Westfield Sportsman's Club; and was a member of AIM Union Local 1746 in East Hartford.
Besides his wife, Irene, Bob leaves two sons, Wayne Gordon and his wife, Dorothy, of Southington, Kenneth Gordon and his wife, Mary Lou, of Portland; a daughter, Debbie Kochanowsky and her husband, Scott, of Bristol; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three eagerly awaited great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Bob was predeceased by his brother, Albert Gordon.
Funeral services are Tuesday, 10 a.m., at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, in New Britain. Burial with military honors will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Calling hours are Monday 5 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in New Britain Herald from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019