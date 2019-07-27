|
|
Robert L. Williams, 71, of New Britain, passed away July 23 at John Dempsey Hospital. Robert is survived by his loving wife, Lillie B. (Turner) Williams, and his son, Eric Williams.
Services will be held at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 45 Daly Ave., New Britain. Calling hours are on Tuesday, July 30, 2019; from 9 – 11 a.m. Funeral services immediately following at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory with the family in the online guest book at www.ericksonhansen.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from July 27 to July 30, 2019