Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. James Missionary Baptist Church
45 Daly Ave.
New Britain, CT
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Missionary Baptist Church
45 Daly Ave.
New Britain, CT
Robert L. Williams

Robert L. Williams Obituary
Robert L. Williams, 71, of New Britain, passed away July 23 at John Dempsey Hospital. Robert is survived by his loving wife, Lillie B. (Turner) Williams, and his son, Eric Williams.
Services will be held at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 45 Daly Ave., New Britain. Calling hours are on Tuesday, July 30, 2019; from 9 – 11 a.m. Funeral services immediately following at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory with the family in the online guest book at www.ericksonhansen.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from July 27 to July 30, 2019
