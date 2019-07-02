Robert M. Silvia, Sr., 50, of New Britain, Conn., died Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Yale-New Haven Hospital, after a courageous battle with cancer. Robert was born in Hartford, Conn., and was the son of Thomas Silvia and his wife, Colleen, and his mother, Judith (Pierce) Silvia. He worked as a warehouse loader for NAPA for several years. Rob loved wildlife, camping, and fishing and enjoyed watching football and UFC.

Rob is survived by his father, Thomas, and his step-mother, Colleen Silvia of Rochester, N.Y., his mother, Judy (Pierce) Silvia of Plainville, Conn., his three sons, Robert Silvia, Jr. and Scott Silvia, both of Denver, Colo., and Joey Silvia, his daughter, Rachel Silvia, both of Kensington, Conn., his brother, Thomas Silvia, Jr., and his two sons, Tom and Sean Silvia of Plainville, Conn., his sister, Debbie Silvia, and her daughter, Teresa Stanton and her fiancé, Edward Vargas, all of New Britain, Conn., his partner in crime and friend, Joe Calvo and his wife, Tracey of New Britain, Conn., as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

A Celebration of Rob's life will be held Friday, July 5, 2019, from 3 to 5 p.m. from the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, Conn. Burial will be private. Directions to funeral home – I-84 east or west, exit 37 (Fienemann Rd) right off exit – one mile down on right. To extend condolences to the Silvia family or to share a memory of Robert, please visit SHAKERFUNERAL

HOME.COM. Published in New Britain Herald from July 2 to July 5, 2019