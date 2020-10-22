1/1
Atty. Robert "Bob" Scalise Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Atty. Robert "Bob" Scalise, Sr., 83, of New Britain, widower of Judith (Wilbur) Scalise, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at his home. A native and lifelong New Britain resident, he was son of the late Anthony "Fritz" Scalise and Gertrude (Lawless) Scalise. A graduate of New Britain High School Class of 1955, Bob received his Bachelor's Degree in History from UConn, his Law Degree from Boston University, and a Masters of Law in Taxation from New York University. Bob began his practice of law in 1963 and in 1981 was a founding Partner of Ericson, Scalise & Mangan in New Britain. He worked there until his retirement in 2007. Bob was also a founding member of First City Bank. He was a member of St. Ann's Church in New Britain and was active in many city and civic organizations including the New Britain Boys & Girls Club; the New Britain VNA; he was former New Britain Corporation Counsel and also served as Counsel to the New Britain Redevelopment Commission. He was a member of New Britain Chapter UNICO, many other Italian service organizations, was a former manager for the A.W. Stanley Little League and a lifelong fan of the Detroit Tigers.
Surviving are three children, Robert A. Scalise Jr. and his wife Marcia of New Britain; Joseph R. Scalise and his wife Janet of Glastonbury; Amy Scalise of New Britain; nine grandchildren, Pamela, Lily and Michael Scalise; Olivia, Nicholas, Julia and Claire Scalise; and Evan and Audrey Belliveau; three sisters, Suzanne Bartucca of Florida; Marcia LeSuer and her husband Larry of Florida; and Virginia "Ginger" Germano and her husband Anthony of Old Saybrook; brother-in-law, Anthony Perrotta; several nieces and nephews; and his cousin who was like a brother to him, James Scalise, and his close friends Lucien Pawlak and Joe Tufano. Besides his wife Judith, he was predeceased by a son, Anthony R. Scalise; a sister, Linda Perrotta; and a brother-in-law, Frank Bartucca. Bob's family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to his caregivers Marisol and Maggie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday 10:30a.m. at St. Ann Church of St. Joachim Parish, North Street, New Britain. Entombment will be private and at the convenience of the family in St. Mary Cemetery. There are no calling hours. The Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospital for Special Care, 2150 Corbin Avenue, New Britain, CT 06053. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Ann Church of St. Joachim Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
(860) 225-6361
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by A.W. Carlson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 21, 2020
So sorry Bob to hear of the loss of your dad. Our deepest sympathies to you and your family.

Rob and Claire Sagarino
Rob Sagarino
Friend
October 22, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved