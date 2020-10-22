Atty. Robert "Bob" Scalise, Sr., 83, of New Britain, widower of Judith (Wilbur) Scalise, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at his home. A native and lifelong New Britain resident, he was son of the late Anthony "Fritz" Scalise and Gertrude (Lawless) Scalise. A graduate of New Britain High School Class of 1955, Bob received his Bachelor's Degree in History from UConn, his Law Degree from Boston University, and a Masters of Law in Taxation from New York University. Bob began his practice of law in 1963 and in 1981 was a founding Partner of Ericson, Scalise & Mangan in New Britain. He worked there until his retirement in 2007. Bob was also a founding member of First City Bank. He was a member of St. Ann's Church in New Britain and was active in many city and civic organizations including the New Britain Boys & Girls Club; the New Britain VNA; he was former New Britain Corporation Counsel and also served as Counsel to the New Britain Redevelopment Commission. He was a member of New Britain Chapter UNICO, many other Italian service organizations, was a former manager for the A.W. Stanley Little League and a lifelong fan of the Detroit Tigers.
Surviving are three children, Robert A. Scalise Jr. and his wife Marcia of New Britain; Joseph R. Scalise and his wife Janet of Glastonbury; Amy Scalise of New Britain; nine grandchildren, Pamela, Lily and Michael Scalise; Olivia, Nicholas, Julia and Claire Scalise; and Evan and Audrey Belliveau; three sisters, Suzanne Bartucca of Florida; Marcia LeSuer and her husband Larry of Florida; and Virginia "Ginger" Germano and her husband Anthony of Old Saybrook; brother-in-law, Anthony Perrotta; several nieces and nephews; and his cousin who was like a brother to him, James Scalise, and his close friends Lucien Pawlak and Joe Tufano. Besides his wife Judith, he was predeceased by a son, Anthony R. Scalise; a sister, Linda Perrotta; and a brother-in-law, Frank Bartucca. Bob's family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to his caregivers Marisol and Maggie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday 10:30a.m. at St. Ann Church of St. Joachim Parish, North Street, New Britain. Entombment will be private and at the convenience of the family in St. Mary Cemetery. There are no calling hours. The Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospital for Special Care, 2150 Corbin Avenue, New Britain, CT 06053. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com.