Home

POWERED BY

Services
Berlin Memorial Funeral Home
96 Main Street
Kensington, CT 06037-2633
(860) 828-4730
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Wilcox Cemetery

Roberty J. "Bob" Dacey


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Roberty J. "Bob" Dacey Obituary
Robert (Bob) J. Dacey, 89, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, May 1st 2020 after a battle with cancer. He was born November 23rd, 1930 in Waltham, MA to the late Agnes and William Dacey. Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Clarissa. He is survived by two sons: Thomas of Old Lyme, CT and Dan and his wife, Lynn of Medina, OH, his cherished granddaughter Jaclyn and nephews: Robert Dacey, Edwin Dacey and their loving families. Bob entered the Army in 1951 during the Korean War and served in Korea with the 35th infantry as a combat infantry man. He was awarded with The Purple Heart and The Combat Infantry Mans Badge. During his Army career, Bob also served as a Military Escort to Army personnel killed in action. Bob served on numerous boards and committees for the Town of Berlin: Zoning Board of Appeals, Mattabassett Sewer Authority, The Original Charter Commission, The Board of Finance and The Berlin Town Council. Bob was awarded The Volunteer of the Year in 2011 also The Berlin Democratic Town Committees Chairman Award for Service to Berlin's Democratic party in the year 2013. Bob was employed by The Hartford Insurance Company for 40 years, retiring as Assistant Vice-President. The gift of his story telling will be missed by many. Due to current circumstances there will not be any calling hours and a private family burial in Wilcox Cemetery in East Berlin. To share memories and condolences with Bob's family please visit, www.berlinmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in New Britain Herald from May 4 to May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roberty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -