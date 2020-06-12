Robin Marie Stroinski
Robin Marie Stroinski, 58, of New Britain, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at home.
Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of Sally (Elliott) Dampier of Spokane Valley, WA and the late Roy Trone. Robin was a long time New Britain resident and was formerly employed as a customer service representative. Robin loved her motorcycle rides with her friends and family, and weekends in Charleston, RI.
Surviving are her mother, Sally (Elliott) Dampier; her son, Andrew Saunders; her daughter, Jessica Saunders; her fiancé, Dennis Siwik; her brother and sister-in- law, Richard A. Rose and Paula J. Rose; a granddaughter; several nieces and nephews; and her dog, Brandy.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday from 1-3 PM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 So. Main St., New Britain. Memorial donations may be made to the family, c/o Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home. Please share a memory of Robin with the family in the online guest book at www.ericksonhansen.com.

Published in The New Britain Herald on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676
