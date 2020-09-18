Roger Echols, 77, of New Britain, CT passed away peacefully, September 7, 2020 at the Hospital of Central CT @ New Britain General. Roger was born in Loachapoka, AL and was the son of the late Hershel Shannon and Carlater Echols. He worked at Fafnir Bearing for over thirty years and Corbin Russwin for twelve years. Roger was a member of Spottswood A.M.E. Zion Church, of New Britain, CT. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army. Roger has been a member of the Ionic Lodge #7 for New Britain, CT for over fifty years. Roger is survived by his wife Antoinette (Crockett) Echols of fifty-six years; three daughters, Cynthia Scott and Katherine Scott of Auburn, AL and Monique (Echols) Darakajan of New Britain, CT; two sons Michael A (Greta) Pierce Sr and Roger (Monica Risco) Echols of New Britain, CT; twenty-three grandchildren, twenty-nine great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and four brothers-in-laws. Roger was predeceased by his son Eric L. Echols, his two sisters Harriet Bailey and Peral Mifflin and a grandchild Leanna Echols. Homegoing Celebration for Roger will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 12pm at Spottswood A.M.E Zion Church, 25 Crestwood Lane, New Britain, CT with the Rev. Samuel C. Blanks, Pastor, presiding. Committal Service and final resting place will be in Fairview Cemetery, 120 Smalley St., New Britain, CT. Relatives and Friends may call at Spottswood A.M.E Zion Church Saturday from 10 am – 12 pm. Service of comfort provided by the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave New Britain. To extend condolences to the Echols family or to share a memory of Roger, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM