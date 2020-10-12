1/1
Roger Michaud
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with deep sorrow that the family of Roger Michaud, 86, announces his passing on Oct. 9, 2020. He was born in Frenchville, Maine during a blizzard in 1934. His parents were Albert and Laura Michaud. He was also married to Viola for 56 years before her passing in 2014. A proud veteran, Roger served in the U.S. Army. He was known for being a Great Barber - at Rogers Barber Shop in New Britain for 43 years, where he will also be remembered for his camaraderie. He had a great love for nature and birds, he also was an avid gardener - 'what a green thumb he had!'.
He leaves his daughters, Karen Guerette of Unionville, CT, Denise Stone and husband Nelson, granddaughter, Samantha, and great granddaughter, Jayden, all of Oklahoma. Beloved brother to Bernette Ricci of Vernon, CT, Joline Celentano of Maryland, Jeanne Gray of Berlin, CT, and several nieces and nephews. Roger is also predeceased by his brothers, Elmer, Reno, Robert and Jeslyn.
A thanks to the caregivers, for their special care and compassion of Roger, Janelle, Rita and Hilda.
A time of visitation will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020, 9:30 to 11:00am, followed by a Prayer Service at 11:00am at New Britain Memorial Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. Burial with military honors will follow in Fairview Cemetery, New Britain. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Alzheimer's Association P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011
And in Rogers words: "UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Prayer Service
11:00 AM
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
8602290444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved