Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
Roland Cyr


1937 - 2020
Roland Cyr Obituary
Roland Cyr, 82, husband of the late Flora Mae (St. John) Cyr, died at his home on Monday, February 10, 2020. Born in Fort Kent, ME on May 2, 1937, he was the oldest child of the late Albert and Irene (Michaud) Cyr. A Southington resident since 1959, he worked for Buswell Metal Products in Southington and Elkin Screw Products in Bristol. He loved to go fishing, working on cars and was an avid fan of NASCAR.

Roland is survived by his devoted son Craig and his wife Marybeth Cyr of Southington, two daughters Felicia Cyr of New Britain and Vanessa Cyr of Cromwell. He also leaves brothers Bertrand Cyr of Maine, James Cyr of Windsor, CT, and Gene Cyr of Wyoming. In addition to his wife Flora who passed almost exactly one year ago, he was predeceased by brothers Irvin and Michael, and sisters Patricia Belanger and Roseann Ruel.

Calling hours are Friday from 5 to 8 PM at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home 211 N. Main St. in Southington. All other services are private. Visit www.dellavecchiafh.com for online condolences and directions.
Published in New Britain Herald on Feb. 12, 2020
