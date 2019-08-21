|
|
Roman Dzierlatka, 63, of Waterbury, and formerly of New Britain, died suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. Born in Poland, to the late Czeslaw and Stefania (Bryska) Dzierlatka, he was the second-youngest of 12 children. He moved to the U.S. in 1965 with his parents and siblings. Even as a young boy, Roman was incredibly industrious and hard-working; earning enough money to buy a car and help his parents with a down payment for their house by working as a paperboy. He was the first in his family to attend college and received his nursing degree in 1981.
He worked in nursing homes for many years and was known and admired for his kindness to patients and people in need. Roman was an avid runner and cyclist, running marathons and ultramarathons of up to 100 miles. One year, he cycled across the U.S. from Connecticut to California, and later repeated the trip by motorcycle; he even ran the Rim-to-Rim-to-Rim race, running across the Grand Canyon and back in a single day. Roman was also a tremendous sports fan of the LA Lakers, LA Rams, and especially of the Detroit Tigers, who won the World Series shortly after he moved to the U.S. He enjoyed taking in games with his daughters and his younger brother, Wesley. More than sports, Roman was known for his humor, embrace of life, and spontaneity. When he was in on something, he was all in. His family has many fond memories and stories that will be treasured always. Left to mourn his passing is his daughters, Stefanie and Lindsay; their mom and his former wife, Christine Dzierlatka; his sister, Wanda Oja; brothers, Stefan, Zdzislaw, and Wesley Dzierlatka; his cousin, Czeslaw Dzierlatka, and wife, Krystyna; sisters-in-law, Mariola and Halina Dzierlatka; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, both in the U.S. and in Poland. He is also mourned by many friends and people whose lives he touched. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Edward, Czeslaw, and Kazimierz Dzierlatka; his sisters, Czeslawa and Teresa Dzierlatka, Regina Nosek, and most recently, Krystyna Dobrzynski; and his sister-in-law, Palma Dzierlatka.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, Aug. 22, from 5-7 p.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain. A brief visitation at Burritt Hill will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, August 23, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church. He will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Roman's name to the Meridian Manor Recreation Fund, 1132 Meriden Road, Waterbury, CT 06705. To share a message of sympathy with his family, visit www.duksa.net.
Published in New Britain Herald from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2019