Romuald Lewicki

Romuald Lewicki Obituary
Romuald Lewicki, 86, of Kensington, passed away peacefully on Sept. 27, 2019.
He was born in Poland, a son of the late Franciszek and Michalina (Andrejczyk) Lewicki. He was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church and was a machinist at Reno Machine in Newington for 30 years. He was a member of the Falcons Nest 88 and the Haller Post #111.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Jadwiga (Sawicki) Lewicki; his three daughters, Elizabeth Dovitski and her husband Joel of Terryville, Joann Lewicki-Kavarsky of Berlin and Irene Desmarais and her husband Craig of Kensington; seven treasured grandchildren, Jamie Lynn and Alexa Kavarsky, Emily and Hannah Dovitski and Derek, Taylor and Ava Desmarais.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Richard Lewicki, in April of this year.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. from the New Britain Memorial-Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., followed by the Liturgy of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, Broad Street; committal prayers will follow at the Sacred Heart Cemetery Chapel, Burritt Street, all in New Britain. Visiting hours at the funeral home are Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 5-7 p.m.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, 2019
