Ronald E. Peterson (Big Pete), 84, of New Britain, passed away Tuesday (September 15, 2020) at Hartford Hospital with his son Eric by his side. A New Britain native and longtime resident, he graduated from New Britain High School, class of 1954, and served with the US Marine Corp at the end of the Korean Conflict and then aboard the USS Ticonderoga as a Captain's orderly. Pete spent his professional life in the building and roofing profession, before retiring in 2002. He was formerly affiliated with First Lutheran Church in New Britain and was a member of the SVEA Club in Berlin.
He enjoyed spending time in places like The Grand, Rosie O'Grady's, The Jock Strap and most especially the Swede's club. He associated with people who went by names such as Smitty, The Miller Man, Butch, Bruno, The Z Man, YT, Bushy, Pot Belly Bang-the list goes on and on. He liked swimming, reading, sports, bar rooms, shooting craps, and the track. He kept company with women who were always a little younger than he was. His soul was younger than his age right to the very end.
He was a devoted father who always showed genuine interest in his son's pursuits whether it was baseball, billiards, fishing, golf, academics, or agriculture (and even some less reputable pursuits). He spent his final years at home enjoying the company of his family.
Surviving is his son, Eric Peterson of Berlin and his fiancée, Amanda Bengtson; his ex-wife (or as he would say old girlfriend) Elizabeth Peterson of Berlin; a sister, Shirley Kwasnick of Newington; two granddaughters, Lily and Jessa Peterson; and three nieces Nancy, Sandy, and Rhonda. Pete was predeceased by his parents, Eric and Ada (Kelish) Peterson and a sister, Marilyn Peterson.
His funeral was private. There were no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local establishment. Upon arrival you should put away 40 draught beers, make nice with the bar maid while tipping her handsomely, and treat all others with a mix of humor, sincerity, and irreverence.