Ronald H. Gaetgens "Poppy", 89, of Farmington, Connecticut, husband of 63 years to Gerda F. (Gerbitz) Gaetgens passed away on April 17, 2020, at UCONN Medical Center after a lengthy illness.
Born in Hamburg, Germany on February 19, 1931, he was the son of the late Willy and Elsie Gaetgens. He was employed as an airline technician by Hamburg International Airport before moving to the United States with his wife, Gerda, in 1958. Ron was a resident of Southington, Connecticut for most of his life. He was the service manager for Berlin Auto Sales and Morande Ford. In 1984 he established Ron's Automotive in Berlin, Connecticut, where he finished his career until his retirement in 2002. Ron was a devoted member of the Zion Lutheran Church of Southington, as well as the Southington Sportsmen's Club. He was a proud member of the Masonic Lodge, and an active member of the Austrian Donau Club, both of New Britain. Upon retiring, Ron and Gerda moved to their beloved home in Sharon, Vermont, while spending winters in Venice, Florida. Ron was a member of the Sharon Congregational Church, Sharon Masonic Lodge and the German American Friendship Club of Venice, Florida. Ron was a true outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, hunting and farming, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family.
He is survived by his son, Ronald D. Gaetgens and his wife, Linda Gaetgens of Berlin, Connecticut, his daughter, Robin (Gaetgens) Caron and her husband, Paul Caron of Bristol, Connecticut. He was very proud of his four grandchildren, whom he loved with all his heart, Corey Caron, Kyle Caron, Kristen Gaetgens and Jessica Gaetgens. Ron also leaves behind two sisters and two brothers-in-law in Germany, Monica and Gerhard Marchlewski, Inge Schalk, and Detlef Mauss as well as several nieces and nephews. Ron also leaves behind his cousins, Michael Ditz of Winsted, Connecticut and Brigette Kozak of Edgewater, Florida. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Astrid (Gaetgens) Mauss and brothers-in-law, Werner Schalk and Dietrich Gerbitz of Germany.
Due to present conditions, a memorial service will be planned for a later date. There will be a private family burial in Sharon, Vermont. Donations may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, New Britain, is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Ronald with the family in the online guest book @www.ericksonhansen.com
Published in New Britain Herald from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2020