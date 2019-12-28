|
|
Rosa (Rivera) Almodovar, 78, of New Britain, passed away peacefully on Dec. 25,
2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Ramon Reyes Rivera and
Hinginia Flores Rivera. Rosa was a New Britain resident for over 50 years and was
formerly employed at Corbin and Russwin Manufacturing. She was a member of
St. Mary Church.
Surviving are her daughter, Marisol Almodovar Ocasio and husband Marco
Ocasio; a son, Candido Almodovar; many grandchildren, and many great-
grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Edgar Montalvo, a brother, Marco
Rivera, and two sisters, Julia Rivera and Concepcion Torres.
Funeral services will be held on Monday at 9 am at Erickson-Hansen Funeral
Home, 411 So. Main St. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at St.
Mary Church. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. Calling hours are Sunday from
6-8 PM at the funeral home. Please share a memory of Rosa with the family in
the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com
Published in New Britain Herald on Dec. 28, 2019