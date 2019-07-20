Rosa I. Torres, 93, of New Britain, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain.

Born in San German, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Juan Jimenez and Maria Luisa Santana. Rosa was a New Britain resident since 1969 and was formerly employed at Lexington Convalescent Home. She was a member of St. Mary Church.

Surviving is a son, Pedro Torres; three daughters, Liouvina Torres, Ana Ceilia Torres, and Ana Louisa Torres; several sisters; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren

Funeral services will be held Monday, at 9 a.m. at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 South Main St., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Joachim Parish (St. Mary Church). Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. Calling hours are Sunday, from 6-8 p.m. at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home.