Home

POWERED BY

Services
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joachim Parish (St. Mary Church)

Rosa I. Torres

Add a Memory
Rosa I. Torres Obituary
Rosa I. Torres, 93, of New Britain, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain.
Born in San German, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Juan Jimenez and Maria Luisa Santana. Rosa was a New Britain resident since 1969 and was formerly employed at Lexington Convalescent Home. She was a member of St. Mary Church.
Surviving is a son, Pedro Torres; three daughters, Liouvina Torres, Ana Ceilia Torres, and Ana Louisa Torres; several sisters; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren
Funeral services will be held Monday, at 9 a.m. at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 South Main St., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Joachim Parish (St. Mary Church). Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. Calling hours are Sunday, from 6-8 p.m. at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home. Please share a memory of Rosa with the family in the online guestbook at www.ericksonhansen.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from July 20 to July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now