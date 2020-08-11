Rosa "Rose" M. Davis of New Britain, CT peacefully transitioned to her eternal home August 6, 2020 at the Hospital of Central CT at New Britain General. Rosa was born on March 31, 1924 and was the daughter of the late Charlie and Eva (Williams) Andrews. She was raised and educated in Kingsland, GA. Rosa worked and retired from Fafnir Bearing.
Rosa leaves to mourn her passing a son Stewart "Butch" W. Davis, Jr of New Britain, CT, two daughters Dareth Kha Hodges (Garlon) of Fayetteville, GA, and Nanci Davis-Johnson of New Britain, CT, a brother-in-law Donald Mitchner of East Hartford, CT and sister-in-law Dolores (Timothy) Martin of Kingsland, GA; six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews along with a special niece Florrie Reed of Woodbine, GA and two special friends Jackie Evans and Catherine Haynes. Rosa was predeceased by her husband Stewart W. Davis, Sr., her five siblings: Evangelist Mary Stock, Minnie Gaynus, Ben Andrews, Benny James Andrews and James Holzendorf and two great-grandchildren.
Homegoing Celebration for Rosa will be held Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. Committal service and final resting place will be in Fairview Cemetery, 120 Smalley St., New Britain, CT. Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a private service following. Service of Comfort and Compassion provided by the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home. To extend condolences to the Davis family or to share a memory of "Rose", please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM.